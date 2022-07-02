FDA calls for redesign of vaccine to fight Omicron sub-variants

WASHINGTON • The US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots from this autumn to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the coronavirus.

If authorised, the changes would mark the first major retooling of Covid-19 vaccines, but also could slow their roll-out as the FDA has recommended a design somewhat different from what the companies had already tested and started producing.

The FDA will not require new studies testing the BA.4/BA.5 shots in humans to be completed for authorisation, a top agency official told Reuters, similar to how annual changes to flu vaccines are handled.

"In a sense, we are chasing the virus, just as we do with influenza, and how close we can get to the variants that are prominent at the time, we'll have to wait and see," said Dr William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, adding that redesigned vaccines could provide better protection than current ones.

The FDA said companies would not need to change the vaccine for the primary vaccination series, saying the coming year will be "a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may be introduced".

The new booster shots would be bivalent vaccines, targeting both the original virus as well as the Omicron sub-variants.

The decision follows a recommendation by the agency's outside advisers to change the vaccine design this autumn to combat more prevalent versions of the coronavirus.

BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to account for more than 50 per cent of US infections, according the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and have also become dominant elsewhere.

The FDA said on Thursday that it hoped the modified vaccines could be used in early to mid-autumn.

The agency has directed manufacturers to launch clinical trials to study the BA.4/5 vaccines, but said they would evaluate data on their previous BA.1-based vaccines to support authorisation of the retooled shots.

REUTERS