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This would mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months.

WASHINGTON – The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported on Nov 20, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

The apparent compromise of the National Crime Information Center database would mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months and the latest in a string of cyber incidents that have alarmed US officials over the past week.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The FBI database is used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to store and share information on warrants, criminal histories and background checks.

Previous high-profile cyber disruptions over the past week have included a global outage ​affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air ⁠travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

A September breach by a digital extortion group ​known as “ShinyHunters” accessed an FBI jobs website, compromising data on current and former FBI employees. REUTERS