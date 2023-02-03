FBI to search ex-US V-P Pence's home, office for classified records

WASHINGTON - The FBI is soon expected to search former US vice-president Mike Pence’s Indiana home and Washington, DC, office for classified material, US media reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is in talks with Mr Pence’s legal team about scheduling the search of his Indiana home, the Wall Street Journal reported.

CNN reported Mr Pence’s Washington office was also expected to be searched.

Lawyers for Mr Pence did not immediately provide comment on the report.

The FBI declined to comment, and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Pence’s attorney, Mr Greg Jacob, disclosed in January that documents marked as classified had been found at his Indiana home, and that they had been turned over to the FBI.

Mr Jacob described them as a “small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information”.

Citing a person close to Mr Pence, the Wall Street Journal reported that his legal team considered the earlier search of his home exhaustive and did not believe there were additional classified documents.

CNN, citing a source, reported that Mr Pence’s team does not believe there are classified records at either his home or his office.