FBI searches Trump's home in Florida

WASHINGTON • Former president Donald Trump said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possibly connected to a US Justice Department investigation of his removal of official presidential records.

The unprecedented search of a former president's home would mark a significant escalation in the records investigation. It is one of several probes Mr Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.

In a statement, Mr Trump said the raid involved a "large group of FBI agents".

The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Mr Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the investigation.

Mr Trump said the estate "is currently under siege, raided, and occupied". He did not say why the raid took place.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," he said, adding: "They even broke into my safe!"

Later on Monday, Mr Trump did not mention the raid during a brief tele-rally for Ms Leora Levy, whom he has endorsed for the Republican nomination for US senator from Connecticut.

CNN reported that Mr Trump was not at the estate at the time of the raid, and that the FBI executed a search warrant to enter the premises.

Mr Trump, who has made his club in Palm Beach his home since leaving the White House in January last year, has generally spent summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.

The Justice Department launched an early-stage investigation into Mr Trump's removal of records to the Florida estate, a source familiar with the matter said in April.

The investigation comes after the US National Archives and Records Administration in February notified Congress that it recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Mr Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee at that time announced it was expanding an investigation into Mr Trump's actions and asked the Archives to turn over additional information.

Mr Trump previously confirmed that he agreed to return certain records to the Archives, calling it "an ordinary and routine process".

Besides the presidential records case, he is under investigation on a number of other fronts, including a congressional probe into the US Capitol assault on Jan 6 last year by Trump supporters and accusations that Mr Trump tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election results.

In addition, the US Attorney in Washington, DC, is probing a scheme by Mr Trump's allies to submit slates of fake electors in a failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview last month with NBC News, Attorney-General Merrick Garland was asked whether the Justice Department would indict Mr Trump over the events of Jan 6 last year if evidence supported such an action.

Mr Garland replied: "We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that."

