US FBI raids home of Eric Swalwell’s billionaire donor

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A member of the FBI searching a home believed to be tied to an investigation into former US representative Eric Swalwell, on Oct 27, in Beverly Hills, California.

WASHINGTON - The FBI raided the home of Eric Swalwell’s billionaire donor on Oct 27, as part of the ongoing probe into sexual assault allegations against the former Democratic congressman, a senior law enforcement official told Reuters.

The FBI searched the Beverly Hills mansion of Stephen Coobeck looking for electronic devices and records pertaining to prostitution, the official said.

The search is connected to the investigation into Swalwell.

Coobeck was not home at the time and nobody was arrested.

Attorneys for Coobeck and Swalwell did not respond to emails seeking comment.

In August, the FBI searched Swalwell’s Washington DC home and seized his electronic devices at the San Francisco airport.

Swalwell resigned his seat in Congress and dropped out of the race for California governor in April after four women accused him of sexual misconduct, ranging from sexual assault to sending unsolicited explicit images.

Swalwell has apologised for “mistakes in judgment” but has said the allegations are false and has vowed to fight them.

Local law enforcement in New York and Los Angeles have announced investigations into the alleged assaults, and the US Department of Homeland Security has said it has looked into allegations Swalwell illegally employed a Brazilian nanny. REUTERS