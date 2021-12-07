Fauci says early indications about Omicron encouraging

WASHINGTON • Early indications of the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging", top United States pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci has said, while cautioning that more information was still needed.

"Omicron has a transmission advantage" in South Africa, where the variant was first reported, Dr Fauci said in a CNN interview, noting that the country had a low level of cases before it saw "almost a vertical spike upwards, which is almost exclusively Omicron".

"Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," he said.

"Thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging."

Medical experts have in recent days underscored that the South African population skews young and that more severe cases could emerge in the coming weeks.

Laboratory tests are under way to determine whether Omicron - a heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus - is more transmissible than other strains, resistant to immunity from vaccination and infection or more severe, with results expected within weeks.

"I think that there's a real risk that we're going to see a decrease in effectiveness of the vaccines," Mr Stephen Hoge, president of vaccine producer Moderna, told ABC.

"What I don't know is how substantial that is," he added. "Is it going to be the kind of thing that we saw with the Delta variant, which is, ultimately vaccines were still effective, or are we going to see something like a 50 per cent decrease in efficacy, which would mean we need to reboot the vaccines."

Meanwhile, a small study released on Sunday found that people who received Pfizer-BioNTech jabs may get as much benefit from a Johnson & Johnson booster shot as a Pfizer one. That was the finding of researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston who studied 65 people who had received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Six months after the second dose, the researchers gave 24 of the volunteers a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine and gave 41 the Johnson & Johnson shot. (The study was funded in part by Johnson & Johnson and has not yet been published in a scientific journal.)

Both vaccine brands boosted the number of Covid-19-fighting T-cells, which are important for long-lasting protection and preventing infections from turning into severe disease. But the T-cell increase delivered by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was twice that of Pfizer's.

The researchers also measured antibodies, which provide much of the protection immediately after vaccination. Volunteers who received a third Pfizer dose saw their antibody levels jump after two weeks, and then decline by a quarter by the fourth week.

The Johnson & Johnson booster, by contrast, more than doubled antibody levels between the second and fourth weeks.

