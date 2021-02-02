Fauci says CDC may recommend wearing two masks to fight virus

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US Centres for Disease Control may recommend wearing two masks - one over the other - to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Anthony Fauci.

The CDC and Mr Fauci discussed the matter on Monday (Feb 1) but the agency doesn't yet have the data to make any formal recommendation, he said on Tuesday during a Washington Post event.

Still, "it makes common sense" to increase protection, said Mr Fauci, the top United States infectious-disease official.

He has previously endorsed double-masking given the new strains of the virus.