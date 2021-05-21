Fauci notes need for booster shots within a year

WASHINGTON • Children in the United States will likely be able to get Covid-19 vaccinations by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

The US earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech in adolescents aged 12 and above.

Dr Fauci also noted the need for a booster shot within a year or so after getting the primary shot.

"I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary because the durability protection against coronavirus is generally not lifelong, similar to measles," he said at an event on Wednesday.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said at the event that there is likely a need for booster shots within eight to 12 months. He told CNBC last month that people will "likely" need a third booster dose within 12 months.

Scientists, however, are questioning the need for Covid-19 booster shots due to a lack of data to make an informed decision.

There has been significant headway in ensuring vaccine equity, said Dr Fauci, highlighting that the shots should be available in geographic locations easily accessible to minorities as a lesson for the next pandemic.

REUTERS