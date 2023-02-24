Fancy pens, a silk carpet, dog bowls: What Biden received from foreign leaders in 2021

United States President Joe Biden received more than US$46,000 (S$61,800) in gifts from foreign leaders in his first year in office, according to an annual report from the US State Department’s chief protocol officer.

Foreign officials gave him 22 gifts worth more than US$100, including four pen-related gifts, the report says. The gifts ranged in value from US$433 to US$12,000 – both of those were pens.

The gifts belong to the US government, so most are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration for safe keeping, though Mr Biden has the option of buying them back from the taxpayers. In 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken repaid the government US$1,457 to purchase gifts he received from Pope Francis.

Often, the items reveal the personalities of both the giver and the recipient.

During Donald Trump’s administration, foreign leaders wooed him with gifts including a Louis Vuitton golf bag from French President Emmanuel Macron and a gold-framed portrait of Mr Trump himself from then-Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Here are some of the most expensive and unique gifts Mr Biden received in 2021: