Family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says Britain’s Andrew ‘was never a prince’

British police arrested Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, on Feb 19 on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy.

WASHINGTON – The family of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre slammed Britain’s former prince Andrew on Feb 19 following his arrest by the British police , saying “he was never a prince”.

“At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Ms Giuffre’s siblings said in a statement to CBS News.

“He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you,” said the family members of Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025 at age 41.

British police arrested Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Feb 19 on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, following revelations last week that appeared to show him sending potentially confidential documents to convicted US sex offender Epstein.

Ms Giuffre had alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor on three occasions, twice when she was just 17.

Her accusations and other documents made public reignited Britain’s anger over the former prince’s ties to Epstein.

It culminated in King Charles III deciding to remove all of his brother’s royal titles and honours and announcing that he would be ousted from his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, west of London.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre.

After she launched a lawsuit against him, he paid her a multimillion-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt. AFP



