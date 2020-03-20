Facing death threats, Epstein's former associate sues his estate

NEW YORK • Ms Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend against several women's claims that she had helped recruit them for Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking scheme.

In a complaint filed with the Superior Court in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein's estate is being probated, Ms Maxwell said she "had no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's alleged misconduct", adding that the financier had repeatedly promised to support her financially.

Ms Maxwell is also seeking reimbursement for her security costs, saying she "receives regular threats to her life and safety", requiring her to hire personal security services and "find safe accommodation".

The complaint was dated March 12 and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

A lawyer for Epstein's estate did not respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The estate was valued at US$636.1 million (S$922 million) before the recent plunge in global markets. Epstein owned two private islands in the Virgin Islands.

Ms Maxwell has kept a low profile, with even lawyers for some Epstein accusers unable to find her, since the financier's arrest last July on charges that he abused and trafficked in women and girls from 2002 to 2005 in Manhattan and Florida.

Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, died on Aug 10 last year at age 66, five weeks after his arrest and two days after signing his will. He hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating others who may have had roles in his alleged misconduct.

At least two dozen Epstein accusers have filed civil lawsuits against the estate. Some named Ms Maxwell and other alleged enablers of Epstein's abuses as defendants.

REUTERS