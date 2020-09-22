Facebook vows to restrict users if US election descends into chaos : Media

Facebook had drawn up plans for how to handle a range of outcomes.
LONDON (REUTERS) - Facebook will take aggressive measures to "restrict the circulation of content" on its platform if November's presidential election descends into chaos or violent civic unrest, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Sept 22) citing a company executive.

The company had drawn up plans for how to handle a range of outcomes, including widespread civic unrest or "the political dilemmas" of having in-person votes counted more rapidly than mail-in ballots, the report said, citing an interview with Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. More to come

