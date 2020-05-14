Facebook to pay $74m trauma settlement to content reviewers

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook has agreed to a US$52 million (S$73.7 million) court settlement to compensate content moderators who suffered mental trauma from the graphic and violent images they were required to review, plaintiff lawyers said.

The agreement submitted to a California state court will include payments to more than 10,000 current and former content moderators who worked for firms contracted by Facebook.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 claimed that the content reviewers were subject to psychological trauma from repeated exposure to graphic content such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty, rape and murder.

All the plaintiffs in the class action will get at least US$1,000 and those diagnosed with specific mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder will get additional compensation of up to US$50,000.

Facebook also agreed to take measures to provide content moderators employed by its contractors in the United States with mental health support and counselling.

"We are so pleased that Facebook worked with us to create an unprecedented programme to help people performing work that was unimaginable even a few years ago," plaintiff attorney Steve Williams of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm said in a statement.

The case stemmed from news reports in The Guardian and The Verge highlighting the stress and difficult conditions of moderators hired by Facebook contractors.

Separately, Facebook on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in the number of posts it removed for promoting violence and hate speech across its apps, which it attributed to technology improvements for automatically identifying text and images.

The world's biggest social media company removed about 4.7 million posts connected to hate organisations on its flagship app in the first quarter, up from 1.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year. It also deleted 9.6 million posts containing hate speech, compared with 5.7 million in the previous period.

That marks a sixfold increase in hateful content removals since the second half of 2017, the earliest period for which Facebook discloses data.

The firm said it put warning labels on about 50 million pieces of content related to Covid-19, after taking the unusually aggressive step of banning harmful misinformation about the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

"We have a good sense that these warning labels work. Ninety-five per cent of the time that someone sees content with a label, they don't click through to view that content," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told reporters on a press call.

