Facebook to pay $6.8b for privacy violations

WASHINGTON • Facebook has agreed to pay a record US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) to resolve a US investigation into years of privacy violations, a settlement that increases the company's board of directors' responsibility for protecting users' data while changing little about the social media platform's lucrative advertising business.

The agreement, announced yesterday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), will for the first time end Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's final authority over privacy decisions, creating an independent privacy committee of directors on the company's board, according to an FTC statement.

The accord will also require Facebook to keep a tighter leash on third-party apps, perform regular sweeps for unencrypted passwords and refrain from using telephone numbers obtained for security purposes for advertising.

It also calls for the company to conduct privacy reviews of new offerings and submit to new privacy certifications and assessments.

The agreement, which was approved by the FTC's Republican majority by a vote of 3-2, does little to alter Facebook's structural data collection practices, which are at the heart of its business model. While the fine is steep, it is far from devastating for Facebook, which reported sales of almost US$56 billion in 2018. It had set aside US$3 billion in anticipation of the fine.

"The magnitude of the US$5 billion penalty and sweeping conduct relief are unprecedented in the history of the FTC," chairman Joseph Simons said in a statement. "The relief is designed not only to punish future violations but, more importantly, to change Facebook's entire privacy culture to decrease the likelihood of continued violations."

While the fine is the largest ever imposed by the FTC for a privacy violation, it did not satisfy the agency's two Democratic commissioners, Ms Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Mr Rohit Chopra, who voted against it.

"When companies can violate the law, pay big penalties, and still turn a profit while keeping their business model intact, enforcement agencies cannot claim victory," Mr Chopra said in a statement.

The deal is also unlikely to mollify critics in Congress and among privacy advocates who have called for accountability for Mr Zuckerberg, fines that represent a greater share of the company's revenue and the unwinding of Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC probe stems from the March 2018 disclosure that Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm hired by Mr Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, improperly obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users from a researcher who collected personal data through a third-party quiz app.

The scandal dealt a blow to Facebook's reputation at a time when the company was already under fire for allowing Russian agents to exploit its platform to try to influence the 2016 election. The agency's investigation went far beyond issues around Cambridge Analytica. The FTC alleged violations going back to 2012, the same year that Facebook finalised an earlier consent order over privacy lapses.

Facebook also agreed to pay US$100 million to settle allegations with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to make proper disclosures around the misuse of its customers' data.

The FTC also announced separate settlements with Cambridge Analytica, its former CEO Alexander Nix, and an app developer who worked with the company, Mr Aleksandr Kogan.

Facebook spent months negotiating the settlement with the FTC, and any future potential violations would likely require similar deliberation and delay.

While the new deal removes a major burden on the company, it is still grappling with investigations by other authorities in the US and the EU. The FTC itself is poised to continue scrutiny of Facebook. As part of a broad agreement with the Justice Department dividing oversight of four of the biggest tech companies, the agency will take responsibility for a potential anti-trust investigation into the firm.

