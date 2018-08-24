Facebook suspends 400 apps in data leak probe

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook said it has investigated thousands of apps and suspended 400 of them since a developer data leak scandal broke in March. That was about double the number the firm earlier said it had pulled.

Facebook made the moves "due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used - which we are now investigating in much greater depth", the firm said in a blog post on Wednesday.

One such investigation, into an app called myPersonality, led to a full ban as the app did not cooperate with an audit and "because it's clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place".

Four million people who chose to share their information with myPersonality, a personality quiz app mostly active before 2012, will be notified via their Facebook profiles.

The social media giant is ramping up privacy standards, especially with regard to developer relationships, after revelations this year that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained information on as many as 85 million Facebook users' without their permission, via the maker of a personality app.

Facebook also had to remove its Onavo app from Apple's app store, after Apple changed its rules to ban the kind of data collection conducted by Onavo.

BLOOMBERG