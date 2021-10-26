Facebook staff found platform's products make misinformation worse, documents show

WASHINGTON • For years, Facebook has fought back against allegations that its platforms play an outsized role in the spread of false information that fuels political divisions and distrust in science.

But research and commentary contained in a vast trove of internal documents indicate that the firm's employees have studied the issue at length, and many of them reached the same conclusion: Facebook's products and policies make the problem worse.

"We have evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech, and misinformation on Facebook and the family of apps are affecting societies around the world," an employee noted in an internal discussion about a report titled What Is Collateral Damage?

"We also have compelling evidence that our core product mechanisms, such as virality, recommendations and optimising for engagement, are a significant part of why these types of speech flourish on the platform."

The documents - disclosed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission - indicate that suggestions to fix these problems faced significant internal challenges.

And Facebook's efforts to quell fake news have also often been undercut by political considerations.

Facebook has pushed back against the initial allegations, insisting it is not clear from evidence or research that social networks are polarising people.

But its internal documents tell a different story. "We've known for over a year now that our recommendation systems can very quickly lead users down the path to conspiracy theories and groups," an employee wrote on their final day in August last year.

Citing examples of safeguards the firm had rolled back or failed to implement, the employee wrote: "During the time that we hesitated, I've seen folks from my hometown go further and further down the rabbit hole of QAnon and Covid anti-mask/anti-vax conspiracy on FB. It has been painful to observe."

Facebook said in a statement that selecting anecdotes from departing staff does not tell the story of how changes happen at the firm.

Projects go through rigorous reviews and debates, according to the statement, so that the firm can be confident in any potential changes and its impact on people.

Among these flaws is a policy that politicians, celebrities and certain other special users are exempt from many of Facebook's content review procedures, through a process called "whitelisting".

The company has provided some details on ways it has succeeded at curbing misinformation. For instance, it disabled more than 1.3 billion accounts between last October and December - amid a contentious US presidential election.

Yet, its system for screening and removing false and harmful claims has significant flaws, according to Facebook's internal documents.

For example, videos by and of former United States president Donald Trump were repeatedly flagged for incitement to violence in the run-up to the Jan 6 Capitol riots, the documents indicate.

"By providing this special exemption... we are knowingly exposing users to misinformation that we have the processes and resources to mitigate," according to a 2019 employee post titled The Political Whitelist Contradicts Facebook's Core State Principles.

In the goodbye note from August last year, the Facebook employee rued how many of their best efforts to curtail misinformation had been "stifled or severely constrained by key decision-makers - often based on fears of public and policy stakeholder responses".

"While mountains of evidence are (rightly) required to support a new intervention, none is required to kill (or severely limit) one," the employee wrote.

BLOOMBERG