Facebook removes manipulative accounts with AI-generated pics

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook has taken down a well-financed campaign that used dozens of artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages, the company and outside researchers have said.

Researchers from the New York-based Graphika and the Digital Forensics Research Lab, an arm of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, said on Friday that it was the first time they had seen the large-scale use of computer-generated faces to spread disinformation on social media.

The researchers said in a report that while tell-tale signs such as misshapen ears and distorted backgrounds had helped them identify the fakes, "this technology is rapidly evolving towards generating more believable pictures".

Facebook said 610 Facebook accounts, 89 pages, 156 groups and 72 Instagram accounts were involved in the network.

The social media giant said those behind the operation had spent upwards of US$9 million (S$12.2 million) on advertising to promote their content, which touched on hot-button issues such as "impeachment, conservative ideology, political candidates, elections, trade, family values and freedom of religion".

The amount is almost 100 times what Facebook said Russia's infamous troll farm spent in the run-up to and shortly after the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook said its investigation linked the activity to US-based Epoch Media Group and individuals in Vietnam working on its behalf, though the accounts more openly associated with The BL, for the Beauty of Life. In a statement, Epoch said it had "no connection with the website BL".

"The BL was founded by a former employee, and employs some of our former employees," publisher Stephen Gregory said in a post to the Epoch Times website. He called on Facebook to withdraw its allegation and lift a pre-existing ban on Epoch Media's advertising.

Facebook fired back, saying that BL executives "were active admins on Epoch Media Group Pages as recently as this morning when their accounts were deactivated and the BL was removed".

The Epoch Times was set up as a print publication by followers of the falungong spiritual movement, banned in China, before moving heavily online. Its output has tended to steer towards support for US President Donald Trump and attacks on his opponents.

Separately, Twitter said it has identified and removed nearly 6,000 accounts that it said were part of a coordinated effort by Saudi government agencies and individuals to advance the country's geopolitical interests.

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said the removed Saudi accounts amplified messages favourable to the Saudi authorities, through "aggressive liking, retweeting and replying". While the majority of the content was in Arabic, Twitter said the tweets also amplified discussions about sanctions in Iran and appearances by Saudi government officials in Western media.

The Twitter and Facebook announcements underscore the fact that misinformation concerns are not limited to the US and Russia.

"Governments have started to launch influence campaigns the same ways commercial enterprises launch campaigns to sell detergent or cars," said Mr James Ludes, a national defence expert who teaches international relations and public policy at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island. He said the 2016 Russian efforts showed it was possible to "change public attitudes through the targeted use of social media".

While the attempts to root out the campaigns may seem like a game of whack-a-mole, he said, companies have at least shown progress in taking steps to identify and root out manipulation campaigns run by foreign powers.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS