Meta’s Facebook, Instagram recover after brief outage

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There were more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram.

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram recovered after a brief outage disrupted service for thousands of users in the US on Sept 20 , according to Downdetector.com.

The disruption began around 8.55pm ET (8.55am on Sept 21 Singapore time) and peaked at more than 17,000 reports of outages on Facebook and more than 5,000 reports on Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Reports of outages had fallen sharply by about 10pm ET, indicating the services had largely recovered.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

Facebook and Instagram experienced a similar outage in July, when Downdetector logged as many as 4,808 reports of issues on Facebook and 2,829 on Instagram.

In Singapore, reports on Downdetector for Facebook spiked at 9.26am with 229 complaints, while there were 109 reports for Instagram at 9.25am.

More than half of the complaints for each platform were for problems with their websites. REUTERS