Facebook identifies new attempt to disrupt US elections

Facebook said it has uncovered a coordinated political influence campaign aimed at stirring up divisive social issues ahead of the US midterm elections in November.

The world's biggest social network on Tuesday shut down 32 fake pages and accounts on its website and photo-sharing app Instagram that had engaged in "inauthentic behaviour" . Facebook officials said some of the tools and techniques used by the accounts were similar to those used by a Kremlin-linked group accused of foreign meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, but stopped short of identifying the source of the campaign.

