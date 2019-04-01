Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says govts need to set global Internet rules

The Internet needs new rules to prevent the spread of hate speech, protect privacy and data, and prevent election interference, said Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a column for The Washington Post, Mr Zuckerberg said "a more active role" was needed for governments and regulators.

"Every day, we make decisions about what speech is harmful, what constitutes political advertising, and how to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks," he said.

"These are important for keeping our community safe. But if we were starting from scratch, we wouldn't ask companies to make these judgments alone."

Facebook came in for intense criticism last month after the deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, was live-streamed.

