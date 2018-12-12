Facebook buildings in Menlo Park evacuated after bomb threat, says police

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Facebook buildings in the Silicon Valley town of Menlo Park were evacuated on Wednesday (Dec 12) after a bomb threat.

A bomb threat unit was on the scene, searching a building in the 200 block of Jefferson Drive, the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement.

The headquarters of Facebook-owned Instagram is on that block.

A Facebook spokesman said a few buildings were evacuated, but all employees are safe. The company will send further updates once the situation is clearer.