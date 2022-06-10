Explosion at LNG plant in Texas forces its closure

FREEPORT (Texas) • Freeport LNG said its massive liquefied natural gas plant on the Texas Gulf Coast will stay shut for at least three weeks following an explosion and fire on Wednesday that sent US natural gas futures sharply lower.

No one was injured in the fire, which prompted an evacuation of nearby beaches and was contained by noon, the company said.

US natural gas futures sank following news of the explosion on concerns that it could disrupt the plant's demand for gas. They closed down about 6 per cent at US$8.699 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), having hit a near 14-year high of US$9.664 mmBtu earlier in the day.

An investigation into what prompted the explosion was underway, a spokesman for the company said, without elaborating. A representative for the US Coast Guard said a security zone had been set up 3.2km east and west of Freeport LNG's facility, closing that portion of the intra-coastal waterway to vessel traffic.

An LNG tanker that was docked was moved away on Wednesday as a precaution. The explosion comes at a time when global demand for liquefied natural gas has soared as European countries look to wean themselves off gas from Russia, following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The plant can process up to 2.1 billion cu ft of natural gas per day (bcfd) into a supercooled liquid for export. Earlier in the day, it was drawing about 2 bcfd of pipeline gas. One billion cu ft of gas is enough to supply about five million homes in the United States for a day.

Several global companies use Freeport to liquefy their gas, including units of BP, Osaka Gas, SK E&S and Total.

REUTERS