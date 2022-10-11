Experts sound alarm over violent speech ahead of US midterms in November

WASHINGTON - When a Donald Trump supporter was killed by police after shooting up an FBI office in the United States Midwest, investigators turned to the assailant's social media to confirm a motive they already feared.

It turned out that he had discussed leading an "insurrection against the people who usurped our government" in revenge for the bureau's raid on the former president's Florida home in August.

"I am proposing war," read one post from his since-deleted account on Mr Trump's Truth Social platform, US media reported. "Kill the FBI on sight."

In the 21 months since a pro-Trump mob ransacked the US Capitol, violent rhetoric and the attacks it foments have become an increasingly worrying contusion on the US body politic, analysts warn.

Many experts are bracing for a spike in the already burgeoning discourse around "civil war" as the Nov 8 midterm elections approach and campaign rhetoric becomes more bellicose.

Twitter mentions of the phrase skyrocketed in the hours after the FBI's search for mishandled government secrets at Mr Trump's beach club - from 500 tweets an hour to 6,000, according to The New York Times.

It is often used hyperbolically to refer to bitter partisanship, but many of the mentions were literal calls to arms, envisaging war, or years of insurgency.

A YouGov poll in August showed that 54 per cent of self-identified "strong Republicans" believe a civil war was at least "somewhat likely" in the next decade.

The slice of American society holding this view includes the founder of anti-government militia, the Oath Keepers, who told his cadres two days after Mr Trump's election defeat: "We aren't getting through this without a civil war."

Mr K. Campbell, a military intelligence veteran who has led security risk assessments for the US government, is most concerned by the threat from groups such as the Oath Keepers.

"In the 1970s to the early 1980s, left-wing groups were the highest threat inside the US. The bombing of the US Capitol in 1983 by America's only female terrorist group is one example," he said.

"But over the past several years, far-right groups have been responsible for the majority of attacks in the US, including against law enforcement."