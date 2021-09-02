Experts sceptical of US hopes to use economic leverage on Taliban

WASHINGTON • After ending the United States' 20-year war, President Joe Biden hopes that America's economic might can serve as leverage on the Taliban to shape the new Afghanistan.

However, experts question how much the triumphant Taliban can be swayed.

Since its stunningly swift takeover of Afghanistan last month, the Taliban leadership has sought a rebranding from the notorious zealotry of the 1996 to 2001 regime and voiced hope for a stable relationship with the US.

Underlying the Taliban's stance is most likely the harsh reality that it must now run one of the world's poorest countries, where foreign assistance led by the US accounted for 75 per cent of public expenditure in 2019.

Since the former insurgents took control of the capital Kabul on Aug 15, Western nations have stopped direct payments and the US has frozen nearly US$9.5 billion (S$12.8 billion) in central bank assets.

In an address on Tuesday to mark the end of America's longest war, Mr Biden promised to exert "leverage" on the Taliban, including through "diplomacy, economic tools and rallying the rest of the world".

His national security adviser, Mr Jake Sullivan, in an ABC interview, did not reject eventually sending aid to a Taliban government, saying: "We are going to wait and see by their actions."

Ms Elizabeth Threlkeld, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre and former US diplomat, said the Taliban had its own revenue stream, including through narcotics, smuggling and its own Customs and taxation.

But on international aid, she said, "there is only so much that they are going to be able to do without a continuation of those funds".

The Taliban has shown a willingness to work with the US against extremists from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, its rival, but would face a "harder sell" internally on issues core to its ideology, such as its treatment of women, whose rights were severely curtailed during the former regime, said Ms Threlkeld.

"I think the pragmatic course going forward is maybe to distrust and verify," she added.

Mr Graeme Smith, a consultant at the International Crisis Group, said: "The Taliban is not eager to be an American proxy. But it is also keen to avoid the kind of provocation that resulted in the collapse of its last government."

The group could still form a government that is sufficiently palatable to the West on rights and includes figures from the former internationally backed government in Kabul.

"If it does that, then I think there is a chance that a Taliban government could avoid becoming a sort of North Korea of South Asia," said Mr Smith.

Dr Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars, said the Taliban and the US could find common cause in coordinating narrowly to push through humanitarian assistance for Afghans.

"Economic assistance is the only arrow left in Washington's quiver," he said.

But any conditioning of non-humanitarian aid faces a giant potential obstacle - China, which has made clear it is ready to do business with the Taliban as it seeks Afghanistan's mineral wealth.

"Beijing doesn't need assurances from the Taliban on human rights. As long as it gets security assurances, it is likely to offer recognition," said Dr Kugelman.

