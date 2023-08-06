Fomer US vice-president Pence doesn’t rule out appearing as witness for Trump’s prosecution

UNITED STATES – Former Republican vice-president Mike Pence on Sunday said he did not rule out being a prosecution witness if his former boss Donald Trump goes to trial.

Trump is facing charges of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Asked on Sunday on a CBS news programme if he would be a witness against Trump if the case went to trial, Mr Pence said he had “no plans” to testify, but did not rule it out.

“But people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” said Mr Pence, who is running against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest.

Mr Pence became a central figure in Trump’s latest criminal charges on Aug 1 when a four-count, 45-page Justice Department indictment charged the former president with illegally trying to cling on to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Aug 3.

In the run-up to the certification of Mr Biden’s win in Congress on Jan 6, 2021, Mr Pence oversaw the proceedings in his ceremonial role as president of the United States Senate.

He came under huge pressure from Trump to overturn the vote and refused. Some of the Trump supporters who rioted at the US Capitol chanted: “Hang Mike Pence!”

That incessant pressure and the “contemporaneous notes” Mr Pence took in the run-up to the Jan 6, 2021, riot are frequently cited in last week’s indictment.

At one point, the indictment refers to a Jan 1, 2021, phone call during which Trump berated Mr Pence for not participating in the scheme to overturn the election result.

“You’re too honest,” Trump allegedly told him.

Mr Pence’s potential testimony and his notes could become key parts of the prosecution case against Trump at trial.

For the first time in the primary campaign, Trump attacked Mr Pence on Saturday. He denied he called him “too honest”, described him as “delusional” and called him “‘Liddle’ Mike Pence”.

Mr Pence’s presidential campaign has failed to take off so far, and he even risks not making the first Republican presidential debate later in August because of a lack of donors.

He is stuck in low single digits, while Trump has become the runaway front runner, his poll numbers boosted each time he gets indicted.