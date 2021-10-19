Ex-US top diplomat Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

WASHINGTON • Mr Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died yesterday at the age of 84 due to complications from Covid-19.

He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said.

Mr Powell was one of America's foremost black figures for decades. He was named to senior posts by three Republican presidents and reached the top of the US military as it was regaining its vigour after the trauma of the Vietnam War.

Mr Powell, who was wounded in Vietnam, served as national security adviser under president Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989.

As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under president George H. W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighbouring Kuwait.

In the allied effort to help Saudi Arabia and Kuwait defend against Saddam Hussein's Iraq, he developed the Powell Doctrine. It called for using overwhelming force, such as "shock-and-awe" battle tactics, to assure victory and minimise casualties once diplomatic solutions prove unworkable.

He also styled himself the "reluctant warrior".

Mr Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, considered a bid to become the first black president in 1996, but his wife Alma's worries about his safety helped him decide otherwise.

In 2008, he broke with his party to endorse Democrat Barack Obama, who became the first black person elected to the White House.

Mr Powell will forever be associated with his controversial presentation on Feb 5, 2003, to the UN Security Council, making president George W. Bush's case that Iraqi president Saddam Hussein constituted an imminent danger to the world because of the country's stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons.

Mr Powell admitted later that the presentation was rife with inaccuracies and twisted intelligence provided by others in the Bush administration and represented "a blot" that will "always be a part of my record". He resigned from his post in 2004 when the evidence on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction was shown to be false.

There are two other blots on Mr Powell's otherwise lauded record. He was assigned to probe the 1968 US massacre at My Lai and found no wrongdoing. And as president Reagan's national security adviser, he was part of an administration that illegally traded arms for hostages in the Iran-Contra scandal. He was not personally implicated in either case.

The author of four books about himself, he argued that he was part of a new generation of accountable leaders. "Many of my generation, the career captains, majors, and lieutenant-colonels seasoned in (Vietnam), vowed that when our turn came to call the shots, we would not quietly acquiesce in half-hearted warfare for half-baked reasons that the American people could not understand," he wrote in My American Journey, published in 1995.

Tributes poured in from Congress, where Democratic Senator Mark Warner praised Mr Powell as "a patriot and a public servant", and House Republican Peter Meijer described him as a rarity in the modern age: "A true soldier statesman."

