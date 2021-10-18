Ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Mr Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday (Oct 18) at the age of 84 due to complications from Covid-19.

He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said.

Mr Powell was one of America’s foremost black figures for decades. He was named to senior posts by three Republican presidents and reached the top of the United States military as it was regaining its vigour after the trauma of the Vietnam War.

Mr Powell, who was wounded in Vietnam, served as US national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989. As a four-star army general, he was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War, in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighbouring Kuwait.

Mr Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, considered a bid to become the first black president in 1996 but his wife Alma’s worries about his safety helped him decide otherwise. In 2008, he broke with his party to endorse Democrat Barack Obama, who became the first black man elected to the White House.

He will forever be associated with his controversial presentation on Feb 5, 2003, to the UN Security Council, making President George W. Bush’s case that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein constituted an imminent danger to the world because of his stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons.

Mr Powell admitted later that the presentation was rife with inaccuracies and twisted intelligence provided by others in the Bush administration and represented “a blot” that will “always be a part of my record”.

Said Robert Charles, who served as assistant secretary of state under Powell: “This was probably one of the greatest men to live during my lifetime. He was both a good and a great man... He had a great sense of humor. He deeply cared about people ... He was a friend to all; he did not take things personally. That was probably one of the ways that he got to the points in life that he got to."

Charles told Fox News: "He was an incredibly compassionate person. He cared about everyone.”

“He was decent and honest with people. Integrity was always at the forefront... this was a guy who truly walked the walk; he lived the words that he spoke... always optimistic.”

Said retired US General Mark Hertling on CNN: “He was a terrific soldier, a phenomenal leader.”

Wrote US Senator of Virginia, Mark Warner, on Twitter: “General Powell was a patriot and a public servant. May he rest in peace.”