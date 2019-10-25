Ex-US president Jimmy Carter released from hospital after fall

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former US president Jimmy Carter has been released from hospital, three days after suffering a fall at his home, the Carter Centre said on Thursday (Oct 24).

The 95-year-old suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" in the fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Monday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre.

The Carter Centre said he had been released from hospital and was "looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home."

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, injured his head Oct 6 in a previous fall at his home but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.