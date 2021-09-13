Ex-US president Bush warns of home-grown terror threat

SHANKSVILLE (Pennsylvania) • On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on United States soil, Mr George W. Bush, who was president at the time, warned of a new danger coming from within the country.

"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Mr Bush said last Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he said. "But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."

The US has seen an uptick in home-grown terror threats in recent years, particularly from white supremacists, capped by the deadly Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by followers of Republican former president Donald Trump.

The attackers were hoping to stop US lawmakers from certifying the election that Mr Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Bush, recalling the unity of the American people after the 9/11 attacks, appealed for a return to that spirit amid growing political division in the country.

"When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," the Republican former president said.

Mr Bush and his wife Laura, as well as Vice-President Kamala Harris, were attending a ceremony at the Shanksville site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers overpowered the hijackers.

The plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

"In the sacrifice of the first responders, in the mutual aid of strangers, in the solidarity of grief and grace, the actions of an enemy revealed the spirit of a people," Mr Bush said, describing the country's reaction. "We were proud of our wounded nation."

Mr Bush has rarely spoken publicly about the 9/11 attacks - which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Shanksville - since leaving office.

The attacks prompted Mr Bush to launch a US-led invasion of Afghanistan that ousted the Taliban from control in Kabul and sent Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden into hiding.

His administration's subsequent invasion of Iraq, based on the erroneous claim that Saddam Hussein's authoritarian government had illicit weapons of mass destruction, diverted resources and attention from Afghanistan, leaving US strategy there adrift, former officials and experts say.

Mr Biden's withdrawal of the remaining US military forces in Afghanistan last month, months after a deadline set by Mr Trump, triggered harsh criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as a lightning-fast Taliban takeover stranded Americans and Afghans seeking to evacuate.

Mr Biden, speaking unexpectedly during a visit to the Pennsylvania site, again defended the widely criticised withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the US could not "invade" every country where Al-Qaeda is present.

"Could Al-Qaeda come back (in Afghanistan)?" he asked in an exchange with reporters outside a Shanksville fire station. "Yeah. But guess what, it's already back other places."

"What's the strategy? Every place where Al-Qaeda is, we're going to invade and have troops stay in? C'mon."

Mr Biden said it had always been a mistake to think Afghanistan could be meaningfully united.

He added that American forces had achieved their central mission when a special forces team killed bin Laden on May 2, 2011, in a compound in Pakistan.

