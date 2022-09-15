Ex-Twitter, Facebook executives urge lawmakers to rein in social media platforms

WASHINGTON - A top executive for the video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, told a US Senate panel it is negotiating with federal regulators on restricting access to user data for employees in China, but declined to commit to a total cutoff.

Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, repeatedly asked the platform's chief operating officer, Ms Vanessa Pappas, to say the company would seal off Chinese access to all US data.

Ms Pappas declined to do so, instead saying that the company would continue to cooperate with federal agencies in drafting an agreement to protect US user data.

"Our final agreement to the US government will satisfy all national security concerns," Ms Pappas testified Wednesday before the homeland security and governmental affairs committee.

Critics argue that TikTok's Chinese ownership puts US users at risk. TikTok says it stores data on US users in the United States, and it is working with Oracle to create a firewall around the data.

TikTok is under scrutiny by a number of government bodies, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius. That national security review comes as tensions have risen between the US and China over trade, the status of Taiwan and China's growing military assertiveness.

The Biden administration is looking for ways to curb US investment in China's industries and has extended Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports.

Under scrutiny

Ms Pappas was among a group of executives from the biggest social media companies who faced sceptical questions from the panel over whether their need to attract users is at odds with restricting hate speech, as former employees alleged in testimony earlier in the day.

Also appearing before the panel were Mr Neal Mohan, chief product officer at Alphabet's YouTube; Mr Chris Cox, Meta Platforms' chief product officer; and Mr Jay Sullivan, general manager of Bluebird at Twitter.

Legislators peppered the executives with questions on whether the businesses amplify misinformation or violence-inciting posts to boost engagement on the platforms.

Earlier in the day, former Twitter and Facebook executives told the committee that the companies can do more to rein in extremism and misinformation, but won't unless forced to by regulation because their profits depend on attracting and engaging users.

YouTube's Mr Mohan denied that their business benefits from extreme or violent messages.

"Our advertisers have told us in no uncertain terms that, 'We don't want to be associated with content that promotes hate, violent extremism'," Mr Mohan said. "When that content is on our platform, they walk away."