Ex-Trump aide Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

WASHINGTON • Steve Bannon, a key associate of former US president Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee probing last year's attack on the US Capitol, a verdict the panel called a "victory for the rule of law".

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanour counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinises the Jan 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Each count is punishable by 30 days to one year behind bars and a fine of US$100 (S$139) to US$100,000. US District Judge Carl Nichols set an Oct 21 sentencing date.

The verdict on Friday by the jury of eight men and four women, after less than three hours of deliberations, marked the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that prompted President Richard Nixon's resignation, guilty.

Bannon was a key adviser to Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist during 2017 before a falling out between them that was later patched up. He also has played an instrumental role in right-wing media.

"We lost a battle here today. We're at war," Bannon told reporters after the verdict. He castigated the "members of that show-trial committee" who he said "didn't have the guts to come down here and testify in open court". He opted not to testify in his own defence.

REUTERS