Ex-president's legal woes include fraud claim, lawsuit

WASHINGTON • Former US president Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Here is a look at some of the probes and lawsuits he faces.

MISSING NATIONAL RECORDS

The US National Archives and Records Administration in February notified Congress that it had recovered at least 15 boxes of White House documents from Mr Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials.

ATTACK ON U.S. CAPITOL

A congressional panel probing the Jan 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol is working to build a case that he broke the law in trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Representative Liz Cheney has said the committee could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal charges against Mr Trump.

If the Justice Department brings charges, the prosecutors' main challenge will be proving that Mr Trump acted with corrupt intent.

Mr Trump could defend himself by arguing he sincerely believed that he had won the election, and that his well-documented efforts to pressure then Vice-President Mike Pence and state election officials were not meant to obstruct Congress or defraud the US, but to protect the election's integrity.

WIRE FRAUD

Democrats said in a June hearing of the Jan 6 committee that Mr Trump raised some US$250 million (S$345 million) from supporters to advance fraudulent claims in court that he won the election, but steered much of the money elsewhere.

This raises the possibility that he could be charged with wire fraud, which prohibits obtaining money on "false or fraudulent pretences", legal experts said.

NEW YORK CRIMINAL PROBE

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating whether Mr Trump's family real estate company misrepresented the value of its properties to get favourable bank loans and lower tax bills.

Two top lawyers who were leading the investigation resigned in February, throwing the probe's future into question, but Mr Bragg's office has said it is ongoing.

DEFAMATION CASE

Ms E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Mr Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York City department store. He accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.

A lawyer for Mr Trump has argued that he is protected by a federal law that makes government employees immune from defamation claims.

