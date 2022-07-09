Ex-cop Chauvin gets separate 21-year jail term for violating Floyd's rights

WASHINGTON • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted last year of murdering Mr George Floyd, was sentenced on Thursday to 21 years in prison on separate federal charges of violating Mr Floyd's civil rights during the deadly May 2020 arrest, with the judge calling the former cop's actions unconscionable.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to the federal charges in December, is already serving a sentence of 22 1/2 years in a Minnesota prison for Mr Floyd's murder, after a trial in state court last year.

The new sentence will run concurrently and will see Chauvin moved to a federal prison.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson announced the sentence in St Paul, Minnesota, saying he was crediting Chauvin for seven months already served in state prison, removing those from the 21-year federal sentence.

His federal prison sentence is due to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The judge called Chauvin's actions offensive and unconscionable, according to notes shared with media outlets from a reporter in one of the courtroom's limited seats.

"To put your knee on another person's neck until they expire is wrong, and thus you need to be substantially punished," Judge Magnuson said.

The 46-year-old Chauvin admitted he violated Mr Floyd's right not to face "unreasonable seizure" by kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck for over nine minutes in a murder captured on cellphone video.

Mr Floyd's death led to protests in many cities across the US and worldwide against police brutality and racism.

The judge also ordered Chauvin to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined. Chauvin's decision to plead guilty averted a second criminal trial for him, but almost certainly means he will spend more time behind bars.

As part of his agreement with prosecutors last year, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of John Pope Jr, who was 14 years old when Chauvin repeatedly hit his head with a flashlight before kneeling on his neck in a violent arrest several years before Mr Floyd's murder.

"I was treated as if I was not a human being at the hands of Derek Chauvin," Mr Pope Jr told the court, according to the reporter's notes.

REUTERS