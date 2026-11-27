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A remotely operated vehicle collecting samples in a part of the Mariana Trench called the Challenger Deep in 2024.

WASHINGTON - An international team of marine geologists using a remotely operated submarine in an abyss in the western Pacific Ocean has found evidence of the deepest-known explosive volcanic eruption on Earth as much as 6,500m below the surface.

The researchers sailed to the Mariana Trench, among the deepest oceanic valleys on the planet, to deploy a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, called Jason/Medea. They used the ROV to study the trench walls around the deepest-known point of seabed on Earth, called the Challenger Deep.

The ROV observed and collected pyroclastic rocks, telltale evidence of an explosive volcanic eruption composed of ejected rock fragments and volcanic glass.

“The key findings are the discovery of recent igneous activity near the trench,” said geologist Robert Stern, a professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Dallas and a visiting researcher at UCLA who is the lead author of a study describing the findings in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science.

“Pyroclastic rocks are well known from volcanic eruptions on land and even in the shallow ocean, but they aren’t known from as deep as we discovered them,” Stern said.

A pyroclastic flow discovered at 6,148m below sea level, in a part of the Mariana Trench called the Challenger Deep. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Mariana Trench formed as part of a process called plate tectonics involving the inexorable movement of continent-scale plates on Earth’s surface. The trench is the surface manifestation of a subduction zone, the boundary where one plate dives beneath another plate.

The surface above the subduction zone typically has big volcanoes, but these are generally located about 200km to 300km from the trench. The pyroclastic rocks that the researchers discovered were in the trench itself.

The ROV explored along 550km of a geological structure called a forearc that is part of the upper plate between the trench and a line of volcanoes on the seafloor, near the Challenger Deep.

“The ROV was our principal research tool used for looking at and collecting samples from the seafloor down to 6,500m,” Stern said. “We had a total of 10 dives, seven of which were in the forearc around the Challenger Deep. The other three were in shallower waters near Guam because of weather conditions.”

The rocks collected by the ROV contained broken pieces of rock and volcanic glass cemented in a relatively strong matrix of finer-grained material.

“This is unmistakably the product of a volcanic eruption. We did not see any eruption, and we have not yet found the vents from which the pyroclastic rocks erupted,” Stern said.

The age of the rocks is not yet known, but they appear to be recent, in geological terms, Stern said.

The researchers are trying to understand how these explosive eruptions occurred at such depths, considering the vast water pressure at the volcanic sites.

“The intense pressures at the depths that these submarine volcanoes erupted makes the eruption style different than it would be on land or in shallow water, where the pressures are much lower,” Stern said. REUTERS