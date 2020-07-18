EU leaders gather for talks on virus recovery plan

BRUSSELS/PARIS • European Union leaders gathered yesterday for crunch summit talks on a multibillion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis.

"It is a moment of truth and ambition for Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron said as he arrived for the meeting of 27 leaders in Brussels after weeks of tension over the scale and scope of the rescue fund. "It is our European project that is at stake here. I am confident but cautious."

Dutch opposition and a threat of a Hungarian veto weigh on chances for a deal on the EU's 2021-2027 budget, envisaged at slightly above €1 trillion (S$1.59 trillion), and an attached new recovery fund worth €750 billion meant to help rebuild the southern economies affected the most by the crisis.

The 27 EU heads will meet in a room equipped with hand sanitiser, as well as disinfected headsets to provide translation, at the Brussels EU headquarters, which will unusually be devoid of journalists as a health precaution.

The summit is scheduled to run for two days, though officials said it could spill into tomorrow if an agreement remains elusive.

The stakes are high, with EU economies in free fall. Immediate relief measures such as short-time work schemes are running out this summer, paving the way for what some fear will be an autumn of deep economic malaise and discontent.

That would risk damaging the EU, already struggling with the protracted saga of Brexit and bruised by past crises, from the financial meltdown to migration feuds.

That, in turn, could expose it to more eurosceptic, nationalist and protectionist forces and weaken its standing against China, the United States or Russia.

After months of feuds over medicine, medical gear, border closures and money to respond to the coronavirus, the EU has already agreed on a half-a-trillion euro scheme to cushion the first hit of the crisis, and narrowed some differences over how to finance the kick-starting of economic growth over the long term.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the main holdout among a thrifty camp of northern, wealthy EU countries demanding a smaller overall package, economic reforms as a condition for funds, an expanded vetting process for granting aid, and rebates be kept for net payers to the bloc's joint coffers.

The high-debt, ailing southern nations, including Italy and Spain, want the recovery financing to come as free grants rather than repayable loans, while Hungary has threatened to veto the whole package over a proposed new mechanism to freeze payouts for countries undercutting democratic values.

Among the other sticking points are when to make the recovery money available and for how long; how to repay debt to be acquired by the bloc's executive European Commission to collect these extra funds; and how much should be channelled to green projects that help the EU to meet its emissions targets.

More than 1,000 climate-friendly projects could line up for a piece of the EU's post-virus recovery package. Environmental think-tanks have criticised the proposed budget for falling short of what is needed to meet the bloc's current goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030.

The European Commission has said the economic destruction wreaked by the virus would not shake its plans to make the EU "climate neutral" by 2050, and promised that recovery spending would drive green growth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS