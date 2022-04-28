EU governments urged to vaccinate more children against Covid-19

BRUSSELS • European Union governments should ramp up Covid-19 immunisations of children, the European Commission said yesterday in presenting its strategy to move away from the emergency phase of the pandemic, which includes plans to develop antivirals, Reuters reported.

With a drop in cases and deaths linked to Covid-19, the EU has entered a new stage of the pandemic in which mass testing and mass reporting of cases are no longer required, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

But new Covid-19 surges are likely as the virus is expected to continue mutating, and therefore countries should have in place plans to shift back to emergency mode, and should ramp up vaccinations, the commission said.

Ms Kyriakides told reporters it was estimated that between 60 per cent and 80 per cent of the EU population has by now had Covid-19.

The EU public health agency said that reported cases had covered about 30 per cent of the European population so far, but if unreported infections were added, the case count could be as high as 350 million, about 77 per cent of the European population.

In a document outlining the strategy for the post-emergency phase of the pandemic, Brussels urged governments to continue pushing for the immunisation of the unvaccinated, especially children before the start of the next school season in the autumn.

Immunisations are below 15 per cent among children aged between five and nine, the youngest age group for which Covid-19 vaccines have been authorised in Europe. That compares with over 70 per cent of teens aged 15 to 17, Reuters cited the document as saying.

The European Commission also said it could back the development of new drugs against Covid-19, especially antivirals that are easier to store and administer.

The EU "will explore possibilities to support projects targeting the development of antivirals", the commission added.

Antiviral pills against Covid-19 developed by Pfizer and Merck have been approved for use in the EU. But their uptake has so far been limited due to a range of reasons, including the slowing of the pandemic, high prices and complicated national procedures to prescribe them.

The EU executive also said it would work to support the development of the next generation of Covid-19 vaccines, which it expects will offer more robust and longer-lasting protection against infection or transmission.

Separately, Dr Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said on Tuesday that the United States was no longer in a pandemic phase.

"We don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalisations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now," Dr Fauci told PBS News Hour in an interview.

Asked how close the world was to the end of the pandemic, he replied: "That is an unanswerable question."

"We are not going to eradicate this virus," he said.

"Right now, we are not in the pandemic phase in this country. Pandemic means a widespread, throughout the world, infection that spreads rapidly among people.

"So, if you look at the global situation, there is no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing."