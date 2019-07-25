Esper confirmed as new US defence secretary

WASHINGTON • The US Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed Mr Mark Esper as Secretary of Defence, ending the longest period by far that the Pentagon had been without a permanent leader.

Mr Esper, an army infantryman who fought in the Persian Gulf War of 1991 before becoming a lobbyist for military contractor Raytheon, replaces Mr Jim Mattis, who resigned in December during a row over pulling US troops out of Syria.

In receiving the lopsided 90-8 Senate nod on Tuesday, Mr Esper succeeded where Mr Patrick Shanahan, President Donald Trump's original pick to replace Mr Mattis, did not; Mr Shanahan abruptly resigned last month, before his Senate confirmation hearing was even scheduled, after news reports revealed details of his 2011 divorce.

Mr Esper, 55, takes control of the country's 1.2 million active-duty troops and one of the largest military forces in the world as the Trump administration is wrestling with the results of its so-called maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions on Iran, which has prodded the two adversaries closer to military confrontation.

"Having a Senate-confirmed Secretary of Defence, especially one of this quality, could not come a moment too soon," Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, said in a floor speech. He called Mr Esper a "well-prepared nominee" who will face a world "full of serious threats to America, to our allies and to our interests".

Mr Esper will add his voice to the senior Trump national security advisers seeking to influence the President on a range of issues, including how to end the war in Afghanistan, and how to negotiate with Turkey, a long-time North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally, as it defies American wishes in buying a missile system from Russia.

How influential Mr Esper will be is one of the biggest questions facing the new defence chief.

Mr Mattis was widely viewed as a voice of reason and global stability in a chaotic administration, but those very views helped to poison his relationship with Mr Trump and eventually led to his resignation.

Mr Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, was seen as far more amenable to White House directives. Unlike Mr Shanahan, Mr Esper joins Mr Trump's senior advisers with a solid background in military affairs and a broad understanding of the alliances that America has maintained throughout the Cold War era.

But the exit of Mr Mattis and the Pentagon's seven months without a permanent secretary have diminished the department's voice in internal White House meetings.

National security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former West Point classmate of Mr Esper, have largely run national security policy in the months since Mr Mattis departed.

Mr Esper's challenge, national security experts said, will be to work to get the Pentagon's views represented among those strong personalities.

