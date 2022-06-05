Errant plane prompts brief Biden evacuation at beach resort

Us President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were moved to a secure location after a plane flew over their beach house. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
15 min ago

REHOBOTH BEACH, UNITED STATES (AFP) - A small private plane mistakenly flew into restricted air space over President Joe Biden's beach house on Saturday (June 4), prompting his security detail to move him and the first lady briefly to a secure location, the White House said.

"The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack," a White House official said of the incident in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is about 200km east of Washington.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence, the official said.

The Secret Service, charged with protecting the president, said the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was "immediately escorted out."

Among other mistakes, that pilot was not on the proper radio channel and "was not following published flight guidance," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot," he added.

