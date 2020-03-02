Environmentalist Tom Steyer drops out of race

WASHINGTON • Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, a fierce critic of United States President Donald Trump who had pushed early for his impeachment, has abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary, a campaign source said.

Mr Steyer dropped out of the race on Saturday, the day of his strongest showing yet in a 2020 Democratic nominating contest. Even so, he finished far behind winner Joe Biden and second-place finisher Bernie Sanders.

"Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency," he told supporters.

The 62-year-old former hedge fund manager portrayed himself as a political outsider and blasted corporate money in politics in July, when he joined two dozen Democrats seeking to deny Mr Trump a second term.

He poured US$64.7 million (S$90 million) of his own wealth in January into his bid for the Democratic nomination, bringing his total campaign spending to US$267 million.

He amassed a fortune, estimated by Forbes magazine to be at US$1.6 billion, after founding Farallon Capital Management in the mid-1980s and serving as a partner at San Francisco private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

In the 2018 election cycle, he was the second-largest donor to Democratic and liberal candidates and causes, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics.

In January last year, Mr Steyer had said he was passing on a 2020 run to focus on efforts to impeach Mr Trump and get Democrats elected to the US Congress.

He has worked for years on climate change and voter engagement and donated about US$170 million since 2015 to his independent political action committees, Need to Impeach and NextGen America.

He billed himself as the only candidate who would make climate change his No. 1 priority as president. "It is a state of emergency and I would declare a state of emergency on Day One," he said in a November debate.

REUTERS