'Enough', says Biden as he urges action on gun violence

WASHINGTON • Declaring "Enough, enough", US President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other gun control measures to address a string of mass shootings that have struck the United States.

Speaking from the White House in a speech broadcast live in prime time, Mr Biden asked a country stunned by the recent shootings - at a school in Texas, a grocery store in New York and a medical building in Oklahoma - how many more lives it would take to change gun laws in America.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" he asked.

He described visiting Uvalde, Texas, where the school shooting took place. "I couldn't help but think there are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields, here in America."

President Biden, a Democrat, called for a number of measures opposed by Republicans in Congress, including banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines or, if that were not possible, raising the minimum age to buy those weapons to 21 from 18. He also pressed for repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their guns.

"We can't fail the American people again," he said, pressing Republicans particularly in the US Senate to allow Bills with gun control measures to come up for a vote.

If Congress did not act, he said he believed Americans would make the issue central when they vote in November midterm elections.

The National Rifle Association gun lobby said in a statement that Mr Biden's proposals would infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

"This isn't a real solution, it isn't true leadership and it isn't what America needs," it said.

The US, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any other wealthy nation, has been shaken in recent weeks by the mass shootings of 10 black residents in upstate New York; 19 children and two teachers in Texas; and two doctors, a receptionist and a patient in Oklahoma.

Lawmakers are looking at measures to expand background checks and to pass "red flag" laws that would allow law enforcement officials to take guns away from people suffering from mental illness. But any new measures face steep hurdles from Republicans, particularly in the Senate, and moves to ban assault weapons do not have enough support to advance.

The US Constitution's Second Amendment protects Americans' right to bear arms.

Mr Biden said that amendment was not "absolute" while adding that new measures he supported were not aimed at taking away people's guns.

"After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done," he said, ticking off a list of mass shootings over more than two decades. "This time that can't be true."

Gun safety advocates have pushed Mr Biden to take stronger measures on his own to curb gun violence, but the White House wants Congress to pass legislation that would have more lasting impact than any presidential order.

Mr Biden's evening address was aimed in part at keeping the issue at the forefront of voters' minds. He has made only a handful of evening speeches from the White House during his term, including one on the Covid-19 pandemic last year and one about the Texas shooting last week.

More than 18,000 people have died from gun violence in the US so far this year, including through homicide and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

