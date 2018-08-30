Energised Democrats eye upset in Arizona polls

Primary elections in Arizona that set the stage for the crucial Nov 6 midterm elections went as expected on Tuesday, with Republican Martha McSally overcoming two Republican rivals to set up a November showdown with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who beat her party rival Deedra Abboud.

Arizona is traditionally a red or Republican state. But Democrats were in a festive mood as results showed that voter turnout, usually damp in midterm elections, had edged up by around 5 per cent according to Ms Felecia Rotellini, the party's state chairman.

"This is the best voter turnout for Democrats of any August primary ever. We have surpassed 2014 and 2016, this shows the blue wave is here," Ms Rotellini told The Straits Times above the noise of a raucous election watch party at the George and Dragon pub in Phoenix.

Ms McSally, who will be contesting a seat left by retiring Republican Senator Jeff Flake, pitched into her November rival straight away, signalling a bruising fight ahead as Republicans take on a Democrat Party determined to finally flip the state on the back of an energised base.

"It's a choice between a doer and a talker, between a patriot and a protester, between a career fighter pilot and a career politician," Ms McSally said to loud cheers at the Republicans' own election watch party. The 52-year-old is a former fighter pilot.

Ms McSally beat a former senator, Ms Kelli Ward, and former county sheriff Joe Arpaio. Outgoing Senator Jeff Flake in recent months had morphed into a critic of President Donald Trump, triggering a contest in which all three candidates did the opposite, trying their best to align to the president - who stayed out of endorsing any of them.

After Ms McSally's victory, however, he tweeted: "Martha, a great US Military fighter jet pilot and highly respected member of Congress, WINS BIG. Congratulations, and on to November!"

Democrats have not won a Senate seat in Arizona since 1988. But Mr Trump won Arizona by fewer than five points in 2016, and the demographics of the state - which borders Mexico - are trending in favour of Democrats as more Latinos come of voting age.

This also sharply splits the two parties on some issues. While Arizonans largely favour robust border security, Mr Trump's plan for a wall on the Mexico border - a hard border is a top item for Republicans - is a deal-breaker for Latinos.

Meanwhile, Democrats are campaigning on more funding for schools, which appeals to voters across the board. Yet Ms Sinema has been careful not to be too liberal, Mr George Khalaf, president of Data Orbital which studies election trends, told The Straits Times.

"She has been as moderate as she can be," he said. "My gut feeling is that Democrat enthusiasm is high, and Democrats are going to outperform what they usually do."

Dr Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian-American Democrat who sailed through her primary for a congressional district in Arizona unopposed, told The Straits Times: "The base is very energised. People realise how important it is to turn up to vote, the Democratic ballot returns have been astronomical."

Dr Tipirneni, 50, who was born in Mumbai but came to the United States at the age of three, shot to prominence when - in a special election in April to replace a Republican who resigned after a scandal - she contested as a complete unknown but came very close to defeating her Republican rival Debbie Lesko, who she will face again in November.

It was the first signal of a potential upset in Arizona - which could largely be driven, analysts say, by Latinos and independent voters.

Dr Tipirneni brings a data-driven, policy solution approach to the campaign, she said - which would attract independent voters. "Independents are looking for problem solvers, not ideologues," she said.

"I am a problem solver, I have spent my life in medicine solving problems."

In another set of primaries in Florida, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who has called for Mr Trump to be impeached, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

He will face Republican Ron DeSantis, who has been endorsed by Mr Trump, in November. If he wins, he would be Florida's first African-American governor.