End of the run for Washington museum dedicated to free press

WASHINGTON • Just steps from the US Capitol, the Newseum's gleaming glass-and-steel structure has for over a decade been a shining symbol for the press and free expression.

But in a reflection of the woes facing the US media industry - which is itself struggling financially while facing repeated attacks from political leaders - the Newseum will be closing its doors on Dec 31.

The museum, with exhibits covering the Sept 11 attacks and the Berlin Wall as well as a daily display of front pages from around the world, announced earlier this year it would sell its building designed by architect James Polshek to Johns Hopkins University for US$372.5 million (S$505 million).

The Freedom Forum - a non-profit group created by USA Today founder Al Neuharth - which runs the facility, has pledged to continue its mission of educating the public about the importance of a free press, but has not indicated if it will open a new public exhibit space.

"The future of the Newseum is unclear at this time," said spokesman Sonya Gavankar. "It's going to take us at least six months to deinstall the exhibits and move them to our dedicated archive facility. After that process is complete, we're going to start looking at what the future holds," she said.

The next step could be another museum structure, travelling exhibits or an online presence which relates the importance of journalism and a free press.

The first Newseum opened in 1997 in Arlington, Virginia, and in 2008 it moved to a US$450 million building with a seven-storey atrium on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.

Over its two decades, the Newseum has welcomed some 10 million visitors and hosted hundreds of media events and conferences.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE