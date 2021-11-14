End of conservatorship is best day ever, says Britney

LOS ANGELES • Calling it her "best day ever", pop star Britney Spears regained freedom over her life and finances when a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that restricted her for more than 13 years.

"Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said after a 30-minute hearing on Friday.

No one opposed ending the court-sanctioned arrangement.

The 39-year-old singer had begged the court for months to terminate the conservatorship that had governed her personal life and US$60 million (S$81 million) estate since 2008.

She did not attend Friday's hearing but said in an Instagram post: "I love my fans so much it's crazy!!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever."

Outside the courthouse, dozens of her fans waving pink signs of support erupted into cheers at the decision. Some danced and sang her hit Stronger.

"It was a monumental day for Britney Spears," attorney Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse. He thanked fans in the #FreeBritney movement who he said had been essential to ending the arrangement.

The conservatorship was set up by the singer's father, Mr Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalised for undisclosed mental health issues.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement by fans who questioned why the singer had to live under restrictions while touring the world and earning millions of dollars.

Mr Rosengart is pushing for Mr Spears to be investigated for possible financial mismanagement of his daughter's affairs, but said on Friday it would be up to his client to decide how to proceed on that.

Mr Spears has said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and always acted in her best interests.

