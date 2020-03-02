Emergency in Washington state as US reports first death

The United States on Saturday moved to limit travel to and from coronavirus-hit countries, announcing expanded Iran travel restrictions and raising warnings against travel to regions of South Korea and Italy as a man in Washington state became the first in America to die from the virus.

The person who died was a medically high-risk man in his 50s with underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known coronavirus case, said the Public Health Department of King County, Seattle.

The respiratory illness has started spreading within communities in the US, though it is concentrated on the West Coast for now. A number of cases have been confirmed in recent days in California, Washington and Oregon with no known contact with infected patients or travel to places with the virus.

The state of Washington declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and Governor Jay Inslee said officials were considering cancelling sporting events, closing schools and taking any other steps needed to slow the spread of the virus.

A nursing care facility in the state also emerged as a possible cluster, as a healthcare worker and resident were confirmed to have the virus and more than 50 people - 25 health workers and 27 residents - showed symptoms of respiratory illness or were hospitalised for pneumonia.

The US now has at least 68 confirmed cases, including 47 people who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

More cases will come but the risk to Americans remains low, said US President Donald Trump and top health officials at a press conference on Saturday as they urged people to remain calm and go about their daily lives.

"Additional cases in the US are likely, but healthy individuals should be able to fully recover," said Mr Trump.

Vice-President Mike Pence, who was appointed to coordinate the country's response to the outbreak, said the US has 43 million masks available - enough to protect patients and healthcare workers - with contracts to produce another 35 million more masks a month.

"The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask," he said amid reports of panic buying of toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitiser in Hawaii, which imports much of its food and goods.

US Surgeon-General Jerome Adams also urged Americans not to buy masks unnecessarily, posting on Twitter on Saturday: "They are not effective in preventing the general public from catching the coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk."

The White House credits the low number of cases in America with its early action to temporarily ban foreigners who had recently visited China from entering the country.

On Saturday, Mr Pence said existing travel restrictions on Iran would be expanded to include any foreign national who has visited Iran in the last 14 days.

The State Department will also advise Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy and South Korea most affected by the virus, its highest level of travel advisory.

In addition, the US would work with Italy and South Korea to conduct medical screenings there of people coming into the US, said Mr Pence.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorised more laboratories to develop their own coronavirus identification tests, cutting red tape to allow many more patients to be tested and get results earlier.