Elon Musk's vow to sell homes is aimed at defending himself from critics of billionaires

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk elaborated on his pledge to sell his homes and most of his possessions, telling comedian Joe Rogan that people are increasingly and wrongly taking a dim view on the existence of billionaires.

"Possessions kind of weigh you down," the chief executive officer of Tesla said on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"They're kind of an attack vector, you know? People say, 'Hey, billionaire, you've got all this stuff.'

"Well, now I don't have stuff. Now what are you going to do?"

Musk, 48, listed two of his California homes for sale on Sunday, seeking a combined US$39.5 million (S$55 million) for the Bel Air properties, including one previously owned by the late Gene Wilder.

He vowed to sell the houses and most of his possessions in a burst of May 1 tweets in which he also said he believed Tesla's stock price was too high.

Tesla's market value earlier this week reached the threshold needed for Musk to collect 1.69 million stock options he can exercise at US$350.02 apiece, giving them a value of more than US$700 million.

Achieving all of the moonshot goals laid out in the pay package could yield Musk more than US$50 billion, according to Tesla's estimates.

Musk caused a firestorm when he last appeared on the podcast in September 2018 by taking a drag from a blunt Rogan said contained tobacco mixed with marijuana.

The Pentagon later reviewed Musk's federal security clearance; he is also the chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies, which is certified to launch military spy satellites.