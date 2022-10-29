Elon Musk's Twitter roils with hate speech as trolls test new limits

SAN FRANCISCO – In the wake of Mr Elon Musk buying Twitter, a tide of slurs and racist memes swelled on the platform, sparking concern that the site is entering an era of hateful speech.

Twitter has long wrestled with how to enforce content policies fairly on its platform in order to appease advertisers, users and powerful world leaders that use its service. But as Mr Musk, a self-styled “free speech absolutist”, took over ownership of the company, some conservative officials, partisan extremists and conspiracy peddlers saw reason to celebrate the change.

“It seems like this is a group of people who think the rules magically changed as soon as he signed on the dotted line,” said Ms Katie Harbath, chief executive officer and founder of Anchor Change and former public policy director at Facebook.

Dr Rebekah Tromble, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, said as soon as Mr Musk took control of Twitter, online trolls began encouraging each other to push the boundaries on Twitter.

“For most of these trolls, it’s a game. But for others, including certain political influencers, saying hateful, outlandish things helps them increase their audience and make money. And they see this as a golden opportunity to gain even more attention,” she said.

The flood of speech underlines the difficulty Mr Musk faces in fulfilling his promise to restore people’s ability to speak freely while managing the palatability of the platform for advertisers, to whom he pledged in a letter on Thursday that Twitter would not spiral into a “free-for-all hellscape” under his leadership.

A symbolic win

Mr Musk has repeatedly opposed Twitter’s enforcement strategies, such as banning some high-profile accounts permanently. He tweeted that Twitter will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints”. Major decisions on content and account reinstatement are on hold until the group is convened, he said.

Though Mr Musk has already fired four Twitter executives, including Mr Vijaya Gadde, who headed up a team that made decisions on permanently banning certain high-profile accounts, he has yet to make any concrete or substantial changes to Twitter’s moderation policies.

Still, on Friday, some conservative politicians and pundits saw the platform coming into his ownership as a symbolic win.

“FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!!!” posted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, from her official Twitter account on Thursday evening, minutes after news of Mr Musk’s acquisition of Twitter broke.