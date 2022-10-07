Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct 28

WILMINGTON, Delaware - A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered a halt to Twitter Inc’s lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his US$44 billion (S$60 billion) takeover of the social media platform.

The ruling followed days of uncertainty about Musk’s intentions and removed the threat that the erratic entrepreneur would have to testify under oath this week about his claims that Twitter fraudulently misled him.

The judge’s order said if Musk, the world’s richest person, failed to close by her Oct 28 5pm EDT (5am Singapore time Oct 29) deadline, she would schedule a trial for November.

“We look forward to closing the transaction at US$54.20 by Oct 28th,” Twitter said in a statement.

In an earlier court filing, the company urged the judge to reject the proposal, calling Musk’s plan “an invitation to further mischief and delay.”

Musk, chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct 17 and his Thursday deposition was postponed by mutual agreement.

Twitter shares, which ended the day down 3.7 per cent at US$49.39, rose 1 per cent after hours as investors appeared reassured after days of confusion.

This week, Musk said he would purchase Twitter at the US$54.20 per share price he agreed in April, on the condition the deal could secure debt financing.

That marked a reversal for Musk, who spent months locked in litigation with Twitter as he tried to get out of the deal. He claimed Twitter misled him about the number of real users on its platform, among other claims.

Musk said in a Thursday court filing banks are working cooperatively to fund the deal but that he needed more time, arguing a brief delay was still preferable to the months it would take to go through a trial and appeal.

Twitter have said Musk should have to close next week and it said a corporate representative for a lending bank testified on Thursday that Musk has yet to send them a borrowing notice and has not communicated that he intends to close.