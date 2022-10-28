Elon Musk: The rise and rise of a tech genius, social media boss, eccentric

SAN FRANCISCO – Mr Elon Musk is at turns ingenious, impulsive and infuriating. He is also a corporate maverick, unafraid to tackle myriad industries by his own rules.

After revolutionising the auto industry, sending his own rocket to space – with his car on board – and building the world’s biggest fortune, the eccentric billionaire is the new king of social media after US news outlets reported he took charge of Twitter on Thursday and fired its top executives.

That will give him control of the network on which the world debates, mobilises, bickers and throws shade, Mr Musk often first among them.

The deal will also fuel the fire over his political views, business methods, outsized personality and unconventional personal life – flames he does nothing to douse.

He is libertarian, anti-woke and promotes himself as a champion of free speech. He has been accused of being autocratic and bullying.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square” for healthy debate, Mr Musk said earlier on Thursday, while insisting it could not become a “free-for-all hellscape”.