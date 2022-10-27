Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he does not plan to cut 75% of jobs

SAN FRANCISCO - Mr Elon Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial over the US$44 billion (S$62 billion) contract that he admits is overpriced

He denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office on Wednesday, said the people, who declined to be named because the information is not public.

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers.

Mr Musk signalled the deal was on track on Wednesday by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.

The Tesla chief captioned the video “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also listed his location as Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

It was not clear whether Mr Musk met anyone at Twitter, but he is supposed to be working with the company to complete the takeover after months of twists and turns.

The deal must be sealed by Friday, or Mr Musk will face trial over the contract.

He had made an unsolicited offer to buy Twitter and inked a deal in April – but then sought to terminate the sale. Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold him to it.

With a trial looming, the unpredictable 51-year-old capitulated, reviving his takeover plan on the condition that legal proceedings were put on hold.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, has reportedly been lining up financing since a judge paused litigation on Oct 6.

Mr Musk said in July he was cancelling the deal because he was misled by Twitter over the number of bot accounts – allegations rejected by the company.