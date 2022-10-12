Elon Musk launches new perfume named 'Burnt Hair'

TEXAS - Billionaire Elon Musk is promoting a new perfume, as the world's richest man continues a track record of turning what ostensibly start out as jokes into sought-after products.

Mr Musk announced the scent - called "Burnt Hair" and described as "the essence of repugnant desire" - in a tweet on Tuesday, before changing his Twitter biography to "Perfume Salesman".

A separate product page posted by The Boring Company, Mr Musk's tunnelling firm, listed the fragrance at US$100 (S$144) a pop, and Mr Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold.

The billionaire had said in an earlier tweet in September that The Boring Company would launch a scent for men that will help them "stand out in a crowd".

In a nod to a pun of his last name, Mr Musk tweeted on Tuesday that "with a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?"

While the Tesla chief executive officer has a history of launching products based on jokes, his massive fanbase has turned them into highly sought after collectibles.

A limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers sold by The Boring Company in 2018 to raise US$10 million for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest.

He has also used such items to mock investors betting against his electric vehicle firm, including a "Tesla Tequila" based on an April's Fools' Day joke that led to a share plunge, as well as a pair of "short shorts" satin underwear (priced at US$69.420) to mark a victory over short sellers.

Mr Musk has said that The Boring Company plans to make a functional so-called Hyperloop in coming years - a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system, although significant hurdles remain, including securing permits for projects and passing environmental studies. BLOOMBERG